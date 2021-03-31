U.S. Supreme Court to rule on case regarding paying D1 college athletes

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case on if college athletes who play sports on scholarship can earn money.

A group of football and men’s and women’s basketball players filed the lawsuit against the NCAA and the largest athletic conferences challenging the rules restricting student-athlete compensation.

The collegiate athletes argued the rules on education-related benefits were unlawful and contended that without the limits, they would be compensated at a level more commensurate with their value to their universities, conferences, and the NCAA.

The NCAA says if the former college students who brought the case win, it could erase the distinction between professional and college sports — and that the current rules are necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.