LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drug-related deaths are on the rise throughout Mid-Michigan according to the latest report from Sparrow.

These recent numbers include data from a handful of counties where Sparrow serves as the medical examiner. Officials said the deaths covered in the report resulted from both natural disease and drug intoxication.

In the first three months of 2023, there were a total of 49 drug-related deaths, in the second quarter there were 53, and throughout the most recent few months Sparrow saw the biggest increase this year which brought the third-quarter total to 62 deaths.

“This year was actually the highest third quarter report that we’ve seen in seven years,” Chief Investigator for the Office of the Medical Examiner for Sparrow Michelle Fox said. “We are continuously seeing that rise. Like I said, they do ebb and flow but to see this quarter being one of the highest that we’ve seen in seven years for this quarter alone, that is concerning.”

One recovery group in Lansing said it’s not a surprise.

“As it gets colder, the sun doesn’t come out so much. It can put some of us in our feelings and so, I think you definitely have that,” Founder of Rise Recovery Community Corey Warren said.

Warren added that people who use drugs don’t really know what’s inside.

“The problem is right now is that, as we all know, a lot of the drugs are laced with fentanyl. And so it’s just a scary time,” he said.

Sparrow added that the next few months don’t look any better.

“Our fourth quarter is already starting to shape up to be higher than last year,” Fox said. “So, I wouldn’t be surprised if we did see an increase in overdose deaths for quarter four.”