Latino group bridging the vaccine gap, and uniting the community

Latino community members play Loteria at “Creating lengths in the community event” as they unite the community and bridge vaccine gap.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Creating lengths in the community, that’s what “Voices In The Community” is doing today. They partnered with the Ingham County Health Department, Planned Parenthood, and more for a day full of games, food, and vaccines.

“We know that it’s been an issue trying to get our Spanish-speaking, Latinx community out to get vaccinated so we also have that option here,” said Marisol Garcia, an organizer for the event.

Latinos have lagged behind other residents when it comes to getting vaccinated. Community advocates say one way to bridge the gap and make vaccines more accessible is by providing information in Spanish. They offered Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson.

“I also think that it’s a language barrier for many people and they want information in a language that they can better understand even if they’re bilingual themselves,” said Garcia. “We just want to make sure they’re educated and they know people like us, regular people out in the community who are getting vaccinated and let them know the reasons why.”

They also played a game called “Lotería,” similar to bingo but with photos. Today’s game focused on community organizations, important locations in Lansing, the vaccine, and more.

“We’re just regular people trying to make a difference, especially with our bilingual Spanish-speaking community. We just want to make everyone feel at home and that if they need resources we are an organization that you can reach out to,” she said.

Anyone over the age of 18 was able to get a free shot. Organizers say there are plans for more events like this one in the future.