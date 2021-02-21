Lavora Barnes re-elected as Michigan Democratic Party Chairperson

(WLNS) — Lavora Barnes was re-elected as the Michigan Democratic Party Chariperson during the party’s state spring convention, yesterday.

Barnes, who lives in Ann Arbor, ran unopposed. She comes off of her first term as Party Chair ater having been elected to the position originally in 2019. Barnes said she is thrill to have been elected to a second term.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us leading up to the 2022 elections,” Barnes said. “I need every democrat in every corner of the state to stay engaged so we can re-elect those women from Michigan, build our majority in the US House and take back the state house and senate.”