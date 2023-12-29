DELTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – With New Year’s Eve upon us, law enforcement is reminding residents to celebrate responsibility.

The reason, several agencies told 6 News, is because too often New Year’s Eve celebrations involving alcohol can result in devastating, life-changing and sometimes tragic incidents.

Among the agencies, 6 News talked to Friday was the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department. They’ll be on high alert this weekend for distracted or unsafe drivers.

Eaton County Sheriff Department Sgt. Jacob Larson. (WLNS)

Sgt. Jacob Larson says it’s easier to have a plan to get home safely than to deal with the consequences of getting behind the wheel while drunk.

“Hopefully, we can get everyone to have sober drivers – friends, family, Lyfts, Uber,” he says. “It’s way cheaper than getting a drunk driving arrest or ticket or getting your car towed.”

He’s been with the ECSO for eight years. During that time, he’s witnessed many crashes involving drinking, texting or just plain distraction from the road.

“I’ve seen countless bad crashes where people are on their phone,” he says. “I mean, I think, distracted driving could be just as bad as drunk driving.”

While alcohol is common as part of the celebrations to close out a year, Larson says caution is key. One drink may be far more potent than planned for.

“There’s always the typical, ‘I’ve had two beers or two drinks,’” he says. “You know, one or two could be too many. As long as you are impaired, you should not be driving.”

Impaired driving is a misdemeanor the first two times. The third time is a felony in Michigan.

“It will stay on your record for a while,” he says of any conviction for impaired driving – misdemeanor or felony.

As 6 News did a ride along with Larson Friday night, he was asked if he thought people may be more responsible about their driving if they knew the full stakes of impaired or distracted driving.

“I think they are kind of living in the moment and not seeing the bigger picture — one split second can change your life,” he says. “You could take someone else’s life. You could kill a family, could hurt people, you could get yourself killed.”

Larson pulled a car over he says was speeding down W. Michigan Ave. during the ride along.

The driver was given a warning, and the following notice, “Just make sure you slow down.”

And the driver was on her way.

With the ball ready to drop just one day a year, Larson says deputies and other law enforcement will be on the road every day.

“Have fun. Be sober. Be safe,” he says. “We’ll be out here, 24/7. If you need us, call us.”



Larson says funding from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety and Planning makes it possible to have more deputies on the road looking for distracted and impaired drivers.

Lansing Police Department officials say the department is also upping patrols in what they called a “maximum enforcement period.”