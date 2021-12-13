Law enforcement continues “Operation Safe Stop” cites drivers for illegally passing school buses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Law enforcement officers statewide performed patrols as part of a safety initiative looking for drivers who are illegally passing school buses.

“Operation Safe Stop” is an enforcement campaign from Oct. 18 through 22. A total of 18 law enforcement agencies participated in the five-day enforcement period.

“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” said

Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Ensuring our students

are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”

The results from the campaign’s report say officers made 122 traffic stops and issued 50 citations for people illegally passing school buses. The report also indicates the stops include another 29 citations and three misdemeanor arrests.

Law enforcement says drivers must prepare to stop when school buses’ overhead lights are flashing yellow and stop at least 20 feet away from the bus when lights are flashing red.



“I am grateful to our bus drivers, law enforcement officers, and Michiganders who drive safely for

keeping our kids safe on the road,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Operation Safe Stop is an effective

joint effort that reminds us that we all have to be mindful on the road and do our part to help kids get to school safely. We will continue finding ways to help kids stay focused on learning without worrying for their health and safety, both in and out of the classroom.”

For more information about “Operation Safe Stop” and school bus safety, visit

Michigan.gov/SchoolBusSafety.