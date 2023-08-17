EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Police and Public Safety issued an alert Thursday on Facebook about a recent pattern of Hyundai and Kia thefts on Michigan State University’s campus.

The attempted thefts took place at Ramp 1/Shaw Lane, the Shaw Hall Parking Loop, and Lot 5/Delta Court.

“Although we have only experienced three attempted motor vehicle thefts on MSU’s campus, there has been a significant increase of thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the greater Lansing area,” the agency said in the post. “Community members are encourage to make sure their vehicles are secured and in designated parking areas when left unattended.”

Clinton County Sheriff’s Department also issued a warning on Facebook about car thefts hitting the county “mostly in the early morning hours between 2 and 6 am.” Officials wrote that the “thieves are dropped off by the carload” in neighborhoods.

“Over the past week, the south end of the county has been hit really hard by criminals who are coming into your neighborhoods and checking for unlocked car doors,” officials warned. “If they find car doors unlocked, they are taking money, credit cards and even the whole vehicle in some instances.”

Sheriff officials are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.

MSU Police and Public Safety in the post recommended that community members request recall software from their home Hyundai and Kia dealerships before returning to campus.

The post said people can also reach the manufacturers by calling following numbers:

For Kia owners, call 800-333-4542.

For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151

MSU Police and Public Safety said also to contact them with any non-emergency concerns at 517-355-2221.