Law enforcement officers host food drives ahead of Thanksgiving

(WLNS)– The Livingston County Law Enforcement Community hosted its 4th Annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive on Saturday.

Deputies, Troopers and Officers from the Fowlerville Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Police Department, Howell Police Department, Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Village of Pinckney Police Department, Unadilla Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office collected non-perishable food items and goods to be donated to local food banks and shelters throughout Livingston County.

Sever local area grocery stores participated in the event Kroger, Aldi, Busch’s Fresh Food Market and Wal-Mart.

The Livingston County Food Pantry is always accepting donations of any food items. More information on how to donate, or how to receive food can be found here.

In Dimondale, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post partnered with the First Presbyterian Church to host a separate ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event.

Troopers at the event, which goes until 4 p.m. Saturday, are accepting non-perishable foods to benefit the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church.