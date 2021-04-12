Law Enforcement shows solidarity for the autism community at Michigan State’s Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department is showing solidarity and support for the autism community today. Law enforcement continues to support Xavier DeGroat and his Autism Foundation with a law signed in by the Michigan House that his foundation helped establish.

The law allows a more friendly interaction with people under the spectrum when they’re approached by police officers. The law allows a person with autism to possess a driver’s license and car registration coded with information to notify officers that the driver is on the autism spectrum.

Chief Green, The Lansing Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across the state will join Xavier at the Michigan State Capitol in a ceremony called, “Policing Autism Awareness & Acceptance Ceremony,” at 12:00 P.M. today.

Law enforcement at this ceremony expects to create awareness for the law created by Degroat’s Autism Foundation, the autism community, and most importantly celebrate world autism month.