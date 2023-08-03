LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Auto Law has posted its list for the year of the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County, and the city of Lansing has placed in 9 of 10 spots.

The fourth-most dangerous intersection was in East Lansing, at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Hagadorn Road, as listed by the Michigan law firm.

The law firm’s listing of most dangerous intersections comes from 2022 car accident data, the firm said.

“Our goal is safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” said Steven M. Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law. “Each year we spend numerous hours compiling the data to produce this list to give drivers the information they need to possibly plan alternative routes.”

For the second year in a row, the intersection at Saginaw and Homer streets in Lansing Township was listed as the most dangerous intersection in the county–with 57 crashes and 15 injuries in 2022.

The intersection was 33% less dangerous in 2022 than it was in 2021, though, with 85 crashes at the Lansing Township intersection in 2021.

In the law firm’s compilation of the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, the majority were in the metro Detroit area.

The law firm’s top 10 most dangerous intersections in Ingham for 2022 are as follows: