LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A law firm has concluded an investigation regarding the Mel Tucker sexual harassment case, saying there are no findings that a source had made an unauthorized disclosure of information to the news media.

Michigan State University officials announced the legal finding in a news release Friday morning, sharing with the public a report from the law firm detailing a lengthy investigation extending to dozens of parties who may have had early knowledge of the complaints.

Jones Day, the law firm that MSU hired in September to investigate an allegation that someone had shared Brenda Tracy’s name with news media. USA Today broke the story on Sept. 10 of Tracy’s sexual harassment claims against then-MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

According to the law firm’s report, Tracy’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, had alleged that “‘[a]n outside party disclosed Brenda Tracy’s identity to the local media, which led to the USA Today story.'” Further, Truszkowski at the time had provided more details to MSU’s General Counsel, Brian Quinn, regarding the alleged leak.

According to MSU’s news release Friday, Truszkowski said on Sept. 11 in a draft statement to Quinn at the time, which he subsequently forwarded to 12 people within the university: “‘Someone associated with the MSU Board of Trustees disclosed my client’s identity to an outside party. That outside party shared her identity with local media.”

FILE – Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller has informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker he is being fired for cause without compensation for his conduct with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. “The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” Haller said in a statement sent by the school on Monday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

In further discussions with Quinn, Truszkowski had allegedly identified specific people as being responsible for the leak, including a current Trustee, known in Jones Day’s report as “Trustee X.”

Friday’s report alleged that Truszkowski “understood [the person known as Trustee X], based on her conversations with an unidentified local journalist, may have been involved in a chain of communications that led to the disclosure of Tracy’s name to the media.”

According to the report, MSU contacted Jones Day the day after the draft statement that Truszkowski had sent to MSU Counsel Brian Quinn.

In the summary of its findings in the investigation, Jones Day said investigators had “found no evidence that any MSU Trustee knew Tracy’s identity as the complainant prior to USA Today’s publication of her name, thus tending to show that the Trustees did not even have the ability to make an unauthorized disclosure of the complainant’s identity to an outside party.

“Further, Jones Day could not corroborate the allegation that Trustee X was involved in or instigated a chain of communication’s divulging [Tracy’s] identity to the local media prior to September 10, 2023. Rather, Jones Day uncovered evidence tending to refute that allegation.”

The law firm further stated that “investigators are confident” that someone had leaked Truszkowski’s draft statement to The State News, and that “The universe of likely sources for the leak is narrow–the 12 individuals who received a copy of the draft statement from General Counsel Quinn prior to its leak.”

After analyzing connections between those 12 recipients and the State News journalist who reported the story, the law firm wrote, it was unable to identify the person responsible for the leak of the draft statement that Truszkowski had made to Quinn.

According to Jones Day’s statement, the law firm concluded that at least 44 people who were associated with MSU had had “some level of awareness” of the investigation before USA Today broke the story Sept. 10.

Those 44 people include eight current Trustees, most of whom learned about the investigation from Quinn on Dec. 22, 2022, when Tracy filed her formal complaint against Trucker. In addition, employees of the university’s Office of the President, Office of the General Counsel, Athletics, Office of Internal Equity (OIE), University Communications, Freedom Of Information Act Office, FASA and Human Resources.

“Of the 35 individuals who were aware of the investigation, at least 29 individuals

knew of Tracy’s identity as the complainant prior to the media story revealing her

as such,” Jones Day said in the report. “Aside from the small number of employees who admitted to informing their spouses of the existence of the OIE Investigation, no individuals admitted to

disclosing any information regarding the OIE Investigation to anyone outside MSU,

including the media.”

Jones Day further reported that according to its findings, Tracy had communicated information related to her complaint against Tucker to “multiple media outlets in addition to USA Today,” including text messages revealing that Tracy had spoken with ESPN reporter Dan Murphy in May 2023.

According to the report, Tracy through her counsel also confirmed to investigatores that she had disclosed information regarding her complaint and/or the allegations against Tucker to Paula Lavigne at ESPN and to sports columnist John Canzano, before the story broke in USA Today.

The law firm wrote: “We therefore cannot conclude that the source of the media’s awareness of the OIE Investigation or Tracy’s identity as the complainant necessarily involved someone affiliated with or employed by MSU.”