Law to protect packages in Michigan starts today

by: Megan Schellong

LANSING – As the gift-shipping frenzy continues this December, a new Michigan law is being introduced to help stop package thieves.

The pirate porches law takes effect today, Dec. 16.

The law will creates more penalties for porch pirates by giving more options for prosecutors at the state level.

For first time offenders, porch pirates face up to one year in prison and a $500 fine.

Repeat offenders could face five years in prison, along with a $1,000 fine.

