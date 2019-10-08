Lawmaker introduces bill that would rename Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

LANSING — A Michigan lawmaker introduced a bill that would rename Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day.

Senator Jeff Irwin’s Senate Bill 568 proposes Michigan change Columbus Day’s name to Indigenous People’s Day to honor indigenous and tribal communities.

“Michigan, at the heart of the Great Lakes basin, has a rich and long history, extending long before Europeans first arrived,” Irwin said in a statement. “It is only fitting that we more prominently recognize and celebrate the rich and vibrant, tribal tradition of the indigenous people of Michigan, and of this continent.”

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti adopted Indigenous People’s Day in 2016 and six other Michigan cities: Alpena, Detroit, East Lansing, Ferndale, Southfield and Traverse City have also said they would change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, our media partners at WXYZ report.

If the state senate adopts the bill, Michigan would become the eighth state to adopt Indigenous People’s Day after Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, South Dakota and Vermont.