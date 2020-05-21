Lawmaker introduces bill to increase minimum wage for essential workers

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. John Cherry (D-Flint) recently introduced House Bill 5801 to increase the minimum wage for essential workers to $15 an hour and to make future adjustments according to inflation.

Currently, Michigan and 28 other States, the District of Columbia, Guam and the Virgin Islands have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour for non-exempt workers. The federal minimum wage has not changed since July 24, 2009.

In the bill, “essential workers” are defined as employees whose continued employment during a state of emergency is necessary for the “health, safety, or welfare” of the public, as determined by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“This crisis has caused our society to reevaluate many things, including the way we value and compensate the workers we rely on every day,” said Cherry. “From grocery store clerks to food service employees, many of these workers have been fighting to receive a living wage for years and the pandemic has pushed that conversation into the forefront. I’m proud to stand with Michigan’s working men and women and will work to ensure that their value and contribution during this unprecedented time is not soon forgotten.”

If approved, HB 5801 would go into effect on June 15. The bill was referred to the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism for consideration.

Here is a list of each state’s minimum wage:

Greater than federal Minimum Wage Equals federal Minimum Wage of $7.25 No Minimum Wage Required AK $10.19 CNMI AL AR $10.00 GA LA AZ $12.00 IA MS CA $12.00 ID SC CO $12.00 IN TN CT $11.00 KS DC $14.00 KY DE $9.25 NC FL $8.56 ND HI $10.10 NH IL $9.25 OK MA $12.75 PA MD $11.00 TX ME $12.00 UT MI $9.65 VA MN $10.00 WI MO $9.45 WY MT $8.65 PR NE $9.00 NJ $11.00 NM $9.00 NV $8.25 NY $11.80 OH $8.70 OR $11.25 RI $10.50 SD $9.30 VT $10.96 WA $13.50 WV $8.75 VI $10.50 GU $8.25 29 States + DC, GU, & VI 16 States + PR, CNMI 5 States

More on the federal minimum wage: The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. The federal minimum wage has not increased since July 24, 2009.