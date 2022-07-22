TAYLOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Nancy Pelosi and other big names in Washington politics made their way to Michigan to discuss a crippling shortage in the auto industry on Friday.

A semiconductor chip shortage forced the Lansing Delta Township plant to shut down this week. Now industry leaders want production to get back on track for all American manufacturers.

“We’re not working, we’re at home and we’re worried about the gas and the food cost and yet our products are just sitting there in empty parking lots with a waiting list for them a mile long. We want to work. How can this happen in the United of America,” Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said.

The shortage of semiconductors found in vehicles and other electronic devices has hit the auto industry especially hard. As a result, there have been work stoppages and plant shutdowns during the pandemic. In response to these issues, lawmakers in DC developed the CHIPS Act. It’s designed to promote the production of those computer chips here in the US.

Officials sat down with leaders of the United Auto Workers to hear their thoughts on the lack of semiconductors.

One union leader said that the time is now to get production back up and running.

“We’ve finally got a chance coming out of this pandemic to make a difference and we’re ready to make a difference,” Local 900 president Dwayne Walker said.

This round table event included familiar names like Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who said that this bill will make a positive difference in the lives of Michiganders.

“This is clearly the right thing to do, obviously a good thing to do and it will benefit Michigan families and our economies directly and deeply,” Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also in attendance and discussed the details of the bill. A bill designed to make sure that the financial support for US businesses is used responsibly.

“$252 billion, that’s an enormous amount of money! but we don’t just give it away, we have guardrails to say, you can’t use any of this money or the money that springs from this for stock buybacks or dividends, or to invest overseas. It’s about manufacturing here,” Speaker Pelosi said.