Lawmakers announce bipartisan support for legislation to prevent military suicide

WASHINGTON D.C., (WLNS)— Legislation was announced today to help reduce suicide rates among service members.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services, Committee and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve have cosponsored the bill.

The bipartisan ‘Save Our Servicemembers Act’ came as a response to a report that revealed suicide increased in 2020 among military officials.

The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan watchdog agency, conducted the findings of the report. It reviewed the Department of Defense’s suicide prevention programs.

The legislation will let the Pentagon evaluate the effectiveness of its suicide prevention efforts, and will try to improve data collection, and strengthen collaboration between government offices.

“The rise in suicide among our men and women in uniform is extremely disturbing. It is a tragic reminder that the invisible wounds of war can have devastating impacts on our service members – and their families,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. “This bipartisan bill takes critical steps towards preventing military suicides and better ensures that servicemembers can access the mental health care services they’ve earned.”

The bill has support from over 30 senators across the aisle who are Democrats and Republicans. It’s also supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.