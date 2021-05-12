Lawmakers begin passing state budget bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state senate is planning to approve more budget bills today that they believe will be part of a fiscal budget for next year that’ll total more than $66 billion.

However, that estimate is hundreds of millions of dollars shy of what Governor Whitmer wants.

Senate lawmakers approved nine budget bills yesterday, totaling nearly $16 billion dollars.

According to our partners at M-Live, this includes more than $6 billion for operations related to general government and $530 million for the Department of Education.

Once the senate completes budget voting, lawmakers will then negotiate with the house and with the Whitmer administration to resolve any differences.

The deadline to get a state budget signed into law is September 30th.