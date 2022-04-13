LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s new legislation that will provide relief to customers who lose power during outages and increase accountability.

Lawmakers and environmental activists state change needs to happen now, saying power outages can cause hundreds of dollars in damages.

“When we see outages that last, you know, four or five, six, seven, eight days, and the utility’s response is to have an ice cream social. You guys remember that the utilities like were like, ‘hey, come, come get ice cream. I’m sorry. Your power has been out for five days. Come get ice cream.’ That is an insult. We don’t need ice cream. We need our power back on,” said Representative Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor.)

The bill’s sponsors say federal energy data shows customers of DTE and Consumers Energy pay the highest residential costs for energy in the midwest and receive some of the worst services in the country.