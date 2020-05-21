Lawmakers introduce legislation to expand open container law

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) and Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) have introduced legislation to designate social districts that will allow for the public consumption of alcohol and allow bars and restaurants to offer curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol.

Sen. Irwin’s bill, Senate Bill 939, would make Michigan the 12th state to allow local municipalities to designate areas in which open containers of alcohol are permitted.

“I want our restaurants and bars to use every tool to survive this crisis,” Sen. Irwin said. “Allowing communities more flexibility to make local rules for beer and alcohol allows communities to reflect their values and their local public safety needs.”

Senate Bill 938, sponsored by Sen. McMorrow, would allow bars and restaurants to sell beer, wine, mixed spirit drinks or spirits for consumption via curbside or delivery.

“Restaurants typically make up to a third of their revenue from alcohol sales, and this bill will open up a critical tool to help our local bars and restaurants survive the long road ahead,” Sen. McMorrow said. “Residents could enjoy their favorite drink with their meal from the comfort of home, while restaurants and bars could increase their cash flow and, most importantly, keep staff employed.”

More on open containers:

Penalties

Punishments. A violation of the open container law is a misdemeanor for both drivers and passengers. A misdemeanor carries up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $100 fine. In addition, the court can order the offender to perform community service and pay for substance abuse screening and assessment.

Driving record. Two points are added to an offender’s driving record for an open container violation. Accumulating 12 or more points in a two-year period can result in loss of driving privileges.