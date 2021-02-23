Lawmakers investigate Capitol riots

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Congress is taking a closer look at what led up to the deadly assault on January 6th, and who is to blame. Rioters interrupted the counting of electoral college votes, and were hunting for lawmakers. Today, lawmakers called the former heads of security for the U.S. Capitol to give answers about what went wrong.

The former law enforcement officers say the failures started before January 6th. Steven Sund, former United State Capitol Chief of Police, said that based on the intelligence they received, they planned for an increased level of violence at the Capitol, and that some participants may be armed, but none of the intelligence that they received predicted what actually occurred. They also denied that the national guard was not put on alert out of concern about what that might look like.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are angry over the failures to protect the U.S. Capitol, and today’s hearing is just the first in a series of hearings looking into the matter. Congressional leaders are also working on setting up an independent commission to further investigate the assault and report on the causes.