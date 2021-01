LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senator Dale Zorn, Let Them Play founder Jayme McElvany and many others plan to testify before the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee.

The testimony will be in support of Zorn`s resolution which urges Governor Gretchen Whitmer to allow winter high school contact sports to be played.

The senator will be flanked by Britton Deerfield Schools Superintendent, Stacy Johnson.

The committee hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the Capitol building.