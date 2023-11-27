LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several Michigan-based lawmakers and organizations are reacting publicly to the death on Sunday of Kathleen (Kathy) Wilbur, 70, who was Michigan State University’s Senior Vice President for Government Relations.

Before her MSU appointment, Wilbur was vice president for government and external relations at Central Michigan University, where she also served as interim president for one year, and then as vice president for development and external relations.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued the following reaction Monday to Wilbur’s death:

“Kathy Wilbur was a dedicated leader and thoughtful public servant who moved Michigan forward.

“From the legislature to state government to her decades of service in higher education, Kathy always got the job done and was a constant source of truth, stability, and strength. Her legacy will endure at Central Michigan University and Michigan State University, two places where she delivered lasting, positive changes.

“My thoughts are with Kathy’s family and all those who were lucky enough to work with her.”

Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Congresswoman from Michigan’s 7th District, issued the following statement about Wilbur on Sunday:

Various organizations from Michigan also put out statements following Wilbur’s death.

Eric Lupher of Citizens Research Council of Michigan said the following Monday:

“Kathy’s personality and positions exposed her to many people whom she knew shared the value of our fact-based, independent, non-partisan public policy research, as she so mightily did. After her many years in state government, she moved to higher education and her strong connections in the academic community helped bring several university presidents to our Council of Trustees.

“It’s hard to find anyone anywhere, especially in the world of people who care about good public policy, who did not think the world of Kathy.

“I personally deeply appreciated Kathy’s ability to identify state and local public policy topics to place on our research agenda for the next year, issues that would benefit from our non-biased analysis.“

Lou Glazer, on behalf of the board of directors of Michigan Future, Inc., weighed in Sunday:

“We’re devastated at the passing of our friend and colleague Kathy Wilbur. Her decades of being an advocate for higher education and making Michigan a better place for all have been felt far and wide. While we are grieving the loss of Kathy, we are heartened for the strong leadership she provided, helping our organization advocate for sound public policy that will improve the lives of all Michiganders. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time and we hope that as we move forward we can honor her legacy by continuing to work on the issues she so fully believed in.”

Wilbur was a 2007 inductee into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame. She had a doctoral degree and a master’s degree in higher education administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in journalism from MSU.