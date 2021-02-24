Lawmakers presenting new health care reform plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State house legislators are expected to announce a new bi-partisan health care reform plan.

Those in support of the plan say this will help health care become more accessible and affordable.

In addition, lawmakers say this plan will reduce prescription drug costs, and increase the quality of care across the state.

This new bill will be presented to the audience by House Speaker Jason Wentworth.

He will be joined by lead sponsors including representatives Julie Calley, Bronna Kahle and Abdullah Hammoud.

The announcement is scheduled to start at 10 o’clock this morning.