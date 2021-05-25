Lawmakers pushing to reform law enforcement in Michigan

Mich. (WLNS-TV) A push is underway to improve the way law enforcement handles issues

Many states across the country have enacted some type of police reform legislation, but Michigan has yet to do that. Today Senators Roger Victory and Stephanie Chang announced several bi-partisan bills that cover a wide range of concerns surrounding law enforcement.

The bipartisan package includes 12 bills ranging from the use of excessive force by an officer and allow for disciplinary action for those who fail to do so. The bill bans the use of choke holds as a restraint, except to save a life. It would also ban the use of most ‘no knock warrants’ and would require de-escalation training and continuing education for law enforcement officers.



Senator Chang says passing these bills is crucial especially now.

“These bills are really really important we know that so many Michigan families and families across the country have felt so much pain whether they have loss someone themselves to police violence or they see what happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the far too many others and realize what if it had been my son, my father, my uncle,” says Senator Chang.

The next step for passing this package is holding a committee hearing.



Senator Chang says that could happen in the next few days.