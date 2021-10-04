Lawmakers react to President Biden’s visit to Michigan

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden is set to visit Howell on Tuesday to spread the importance of his infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better plan.

Several Michigan-based lawmakers and policy groups have begun to react to his visit.

“I’m thrilled President Biden will be back in Michigan, and I welcome his visit to discuss how the build back better agenda will strengthen our economy and significantly improve the way Michigan families live, work, move, and raise a family. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which I proudly helped pass out of the Senate, is a historic piece of legislation that would create good-paying jobs — including union jobs — repair our roads and bridges, expand access to high-speed internet and help communities address rising water levels, make historic investments in protecting our Great Lakes and address shoreline erosion, flooding and extreme weather events. “Together, with the Build Back Better bill we have an opportunity to cut taxes for families, lower the costs of health care, child care and elder care, and combat the climate crisis – which poses a direct threat to Michigan’s future. “I’m grateful to President Biden for hearing directly from Michiganders and remain committed to working alongside his administration to meet this moment and tackle the very real challenges families in Michigan and across our country face.” -Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

“Welcome back to Michigan, President Biden! Our Build Back Better agenda has Michigan on every page. Whether it is the single-largest-ever investment in the Great Lakes or creating more good-paying jobs by getting more Michigan-made electric vehicles on the road, this agenda is full of major priorities for our state. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our nation forward by lowering costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes for families, creating millions of jobs while tackling the climate crisis and making the wealthy pay their fair share. I am fiercely committed to getting this done for Michigan.” -Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

The Livingston County Republican Party is planning to protest Biden’s visit. The event is dubbed the “Stop the Spending Rally” that will take place from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.