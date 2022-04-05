LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many familiar Michiganders and politicians are responding to the recent retirement announcement of Congressman Fred Upton.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer described Upton as a “faithful public servant”, who focused on improving the environment, among other things.

Congressman Upton is a lifelong Michigander, loyal U of M fan, faithful public servant, and family man. He is a passionate advocate for the issues he cares about and never hesitates to showcase his independent streak. Over decades of service, he has protected the Great Lakes and shaped major legislation on energy, the environment, manufacturing, and so much more. Mr. Upton’s leadership is bipartisan, commonsense, and empathetic. We could all learn something from his tenure and strive to live and lead with the values he embodies. I know that Mr. Upton will continue getting things done for Michiganders and leading on the issues that matter most in our great state.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Former President Donald J. Trump was less than congratulatory of Upton’s announcement. Upton voted in favor of impeaching Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?”, said Trump in an email.