Lawmakers respond to budget deadline

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Republican legislative leaders earlier today urging them to send her budget bills before they take off on a GOP getaway this weekend on Mackinac Island.

“Before they have this big social networking fun all weekend why don’t they do their job,” District 4 State Rep. (D) Isaac Robinson said.

Jeff Yaroch, State Rep. (R) for the 33rd District, says ultimately the governor holds the cards.

“I’m committed to keeping the state government open. My view is that if we end up shutting down the government it’s really going to be on the governor, not on the legislature,” Yaroch said.

48,000 state government workers have been notified of potential temporary layoffs if they can’t meet the October 1st deadline.

“We don’t need people laid off. We saw what happened with the Trump shutdown in Washington. They’ve had all summer to put a budget together. What are they waiting on,” Robinson said.

Brad Paquette, 78th District State Rep (R), said republican lawmakers have been open to working with the governor, but he can’t understand why she is so stuck on the gas tax.

“That’s something if I were to vote for that back home I would not be welcome back home. My district borders Indiana and I know that many of my constituents have come out to tell me that they are not in favor of this gas tax and neither am I as a conservative,” Paquette said.