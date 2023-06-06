LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Shockwaves from the Larry Nassar scandal are still playing out years after the doctor and athletic trainer was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

At the capital Tuesday, lawmakers will hear a series of bills that will revise or even eliminate the statute of limitations on related crimes.

That’s the time limit victims have to report a sexual assault.

The House Criminal Justice Committee is taking up a slew of bills that would extend or end those time limits for both criminal and civil action. The judge who sentenced Larry Nassar will join other legal experts to talk about what that might mean.

6 News will update this story as those hearings progress.