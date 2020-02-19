Lawmakers to visit LCC to discuss expanding opportunities for veterans

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) plan to make a stop at Lansing Community College Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion about the importance of expanding apprenticeships and skills training to fill good-paying jobs.

The two lawmakers will tour LCC’s West Campus – which is home to the college’s Technical Careers and Community Education and Workforce Development divisions.

Throughout the visit, Peters, a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and Slotkin, a former senior Pentagon official and Army wife and step-mom will highlight bipartisan legislation they are leading to expand opportunities for veterans to register for apprenticeships.

A bill, which passed the Senate unanimously, would require that veterans are included in the Department of Labor (DOL) standards for registered apprenticeship programs since there is a significant discrepancy between the number of apprenticeships registered by DOL and the amount of programs veterans can apply their GI Bill benefits toward.

In Michigan, there are currently more than 1,000 active registered apprenticeships, but only a couple hundred approved by the VA. Peters introduced the bill in the Senate, and Slotkin has led introduction of companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Reporter Brittany Flowers will be there for the tour and discussion and will have more on tonight on 6 News at 6.