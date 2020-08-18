Lawmakers to vote on a funding bill to bolster Postal Service

As concern around the U.S. Postal Service grows, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken matters into her own hands and is bringing lawmakers back to Capitol Hill to vote on a new bill to provide billions of dollars in funding to the postal service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is interrupting the August recess to try and rescue the Post Office.

“It is something that people depend on,” Speaker Pelosi said.

Pelosi and other Democrats want to boost funding and outlaw any service and operation changes at the postal service that threaten the election.

“Because of their assault on the postal system, effecting the choice people have to make between their health and their vote, come election if they can’t vote by mail,” Pelosi said.

But President Trump said Congress should be concerned with other matters.

“Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should get back into Washington and they should approve stimulus for the people,” President Trump said.

Many Republican lawmakers are also criticizing the speaker for her call to bring lawmakers back to Washington.

“The speaker wants to run the post office like she runs the House floor. Well if that was the case, nobody would ever get mail,” Rep. Fred Keller, D-Pennsylvania said.

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller said Congress should not stick its nose into USPS Business.

“That is up to the Postmaster General and the board of governors to do that,” Rep. Keller said.

Keller and other Republicans said they are waiting for more details about the Democrat’s bill, before deciding how they will vote on Saturday.