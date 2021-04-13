Lawmakers urge Biden to fund initiatives to increase U.S. semiconductor production in bipartisan push

President Joe Biden participates virtually in the CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington D.C., Mich. (WLNS)—U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) , U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Peter Meijer (MI-03) are asking Biden to fund initiatives to restore and increase semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

The lawmakers requested this as part of an effort to address the semiconductor shortage facing car manufacturing. They wrote a letter to President Biden where it stated, ““We write today to encourage you to prioritize securing funding to implement the initiatives authorized in the CHIPS for America Act that were enacted into law as part of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.”

The lawmakers then asked for support with funding levels, and specialized authorized amounts proposed in original bills as people work with congress on a package of policies to better compete with other countries like China. They state this will strengthen the United States economic competitiveness and resiliency.

The entire letter they wrote can be found here.