Lawmakers want Livingston in different region for re-opening plan

Livingston County, Mich. (WLNS/WHMI) — After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced yesterday to open Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, other lower peninsula counties are discussing their plans for re-opening.

Republican State Representatives Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville and Ann Bollin of Brighton Township sent a letter to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, requesting she consider making changes to MI Safe Start regions by removing Livingston County from the nine-county Detroit region.

The MI Safe Start plan outlines ways to safely reopen Michigan by region but Vaupel and Bollin said that Livingston County belongs with the Lansing region, not the Detroit region, and should be scheduled to re-open sooner than the other counties within the Detroit-area region.

Livingston County is included in MERC Region 1 but Vaupel and Bollin request it be grouped with Region 5 instead.

As of May 18, Livingston County had 386 confirmed cases of the virus, while Wayne County had 19,231, Oakland County had 8,050 and Macomb County had 6,357. There are 25 deaths locally.

Vaupel said the number of COVID-19 cases in Livingston County has not been anywhere near as high as the three counties surrounding Detroit. He said based on the data available, there is no question that Livingston County should be on track for re-opening much more quickly than the Metro Detroit area. The letter also highlighted that Livingston County has historically been grouped with Lansing in other regionalized state government projects.

The letter states that unless the Governor has different data than the information being provided to the public on the state coronavirus website, it would appear the map is not based on scientific facts. If alternate data is being used to form the regions, Vaupel and Bollin asked to be provided a copy.



State officials say decisions about regional openings are being made in consultation with business leaders and public health experts who assess the number of new cases, hospital capacity, availability of personal protective equipment and the effectiveness of contact tracing.



A link to the Governor’s Safe Start Plan and a copy of the letter are provided.

Attachment: Letter Vaupel and Bollin

Web Link: MI Safe Restart

This story comes to us from WHMI.