Lawmakers will hold a hearing this morning on a vaccine exemption bill

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) At 9 AM on Thursday, August 19, Michigan state lawmakers will hold a hearing on the legislation, involving vaccine and mask mandate exemptions for employees on House Bill 4471.

More specifically, if passed, the bill would give exemptions for employees in the workplace to not take the COVID-19 vaccine if they have a philosophical, religious, or medical objection.

In addition to making it illegal for employers to ask their employees to be vaccinated, it would also make it illegal for employers to require anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask as a consequence.



The main push on this bill is against the COVID-19 vaccine, but it also lists the flu and T-dap shot. Major supporters of the legislation like Rep. Beth Griffin say vaccine requirements “threaten the very principles of freedom.”



The state of Michigan, the federal government, and medical officials have reported that vaccines and mask-wearing are some of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you from catching COVID-19.



Should this pass, it would effect schools, businesses, and hospitals. 6 News will continue to update this story as more information and decisions are given.