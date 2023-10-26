LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two women filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday against Hillsdale College, accusing it of failing to properly investigate their reports of sexual assault and violating their rights under Title IX and Michigan law.

Plaintiffs Grace Chen and Danielle Villarreal allege they were sexually assaulted by fellow students while enrolled at Hillsdale College. According to the lawsuit, the college did not provide any support services or safety accommodations and failed to supply any formal documentation of its investigation.

It also alleges the college did not take any meaningful disciplinary action against the assailants, whom Chen and Villarreal say they continued to regularly see on campus and at school events.

The lawsuit also challenges Hillsdale College’s exemption from Title IX due to its refusal of federal funding, arguing the college’s nonprofit status and tax exemption should require it to be accountable under Title IX.

“This class action isn’t solely about Hillsdale College mishandling my report of sexual assault on campus; it’s also about the school’s overall approach to addressing such reports from any student,” said Chen in a statement through her legal representation. “My goal in filing this complaint is to prevent others attending Hillsdale from enduring the same painful experience I did.”

“I want to emphasize that our collective complaint goes beyond our individual experiences. It sheds light on a systemic issue at Hillsdale College concerning how sexual assault reports are handled,” said Villarreal, who has since left Hillsdale College and is now a junior at Vanderbilt University.

Hillsdale College released this response on Wednesday: