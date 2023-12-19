LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The family of Stephen Romero has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and three officers involved in his death on Dec. 1.

The suit is seeking $100 million.

Romero was shot by officers responding to “a domestic assault in progress in the 1600 block of Massachusetts” Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said in a press briefing Dec. 3. Sosebee said Romero did not respond to police commands and showed a gun.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the shooting.

But Romero’s family attorney, James Harrington, says the 33-year-old’s death was an “illegal police shooting.” Harrington is an attorney with Fieger Law based in metro Detroit. He alleges the city has not been transparent with the family.

Harrington said the video that has been released was edited.

“One of the things you don’t see in that video is officers attempting to de-escalate,” Harrington said Tuesday. He said the video shows Romero was never a threat to law enforcement.

“‘Bro? Bro? Bro? What are you doing?'” We heard that on the video,” said Harrington of the body cam footage released by Lansing Police Dec. 8. “We heard that on the video. He sets the cell phones down. He puts his hands in the air. This was a bad shoot – everyday of the week.”

During the press announcement Tuesday, Harrington turned to Ashley, Stephen’s wife.

“If you want to say anything? No? OK,” he asked a visibly emotional Ashley who declined.

But former Eaton County Sheriff Rick Jones said what is on the edited video is telling.

“I believe if a jury watches the film, they’ll say the officer had no choice,” Jones tells 6 News.

Deadly police shooting 911 call and bodycam video – Dec. 1, 2023 (Lansing Police Dept.)

He was a Sheriff with Eaton County for 31 years. He said everything leading up to the encounter with Romero, including the dispatch for an active domestic assault, combined with allegations of shots fired and a person claiming to having been shot, gave the officers every right to shoot.

“So they assume that going into this, that a woman has been shot,” he said. “Once the man put his hand on the gun, you have to assume he’s going to shoot.”

Harrington said he wants the city to pony up the unedited video footage to increase transparency.

“We confirmed that we were seeing the video and then all of a sudden we’re shown something completely different,” Harrington said. “Lansing hasn’t seen it. Metro Detroit hasn’t seen it. Michigan hasn’t seen it. Where’s the transparency?”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s office sent 6 News a statement about Harrington’s press event Tuesday.

“LPD works every day to protect the public and respond to violent situations,” the statement read in part. “And they will await the report from the Michigan State Police to comment about legal actions.”