LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, multiple Michigan courts have made rulings that many health care providers say are inconsistent and confusing.

After the high court’s ruling, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims against Attorney General Dana Nessel and county prosecutors, saying they can’t enforce the state’s 1931 bans on abortion.

The judge then ruled that no one can enforce the ban until the issue is decided by a court.

Some county prosecutors didn’t like that and they went to the Michigan Court of Appeals, who dismissed their case last week.

Attorney Bryan Waldman has said that most lawyers took that as a loss for those prosecutors, but the prosecutors did not.

“In that order, dismissing the case, the court appeals panel said the prosecutors are not bound by that ruling because they have their own decision-making power independent of the Attorney General,” said Waldman.

