LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A law firm is claiming Lansing Community College dropped the ball after a recent data breach and said the school put more than 750,000 people in danger of identity theft and added there should have been a quicker response to notify those at risk.

Some people either currently or previously affiliated with the school have received letters from LCC that said their names and social security numbers might have been impacted by the security incident. But the law firm Federman & Sherwood said these letters were sent out too late.

Between December 2022 and March of 2023, LCC said an “unauthorized actor” may have had access to certain computer networks, putting thousands at risk.

“We were contacted by several current and former students and employees of Lansing Community College after Lansing released to the public information that their cyber-security system had been compromised,” Managing Partner of Federman & Sherwood Law Firm William B. Federman said.

Some students 6 News talked with are not happy they are just now learning that their personal info might have been impacted. “This totally should have been sent out sooner,” LCC Student Mackenzie Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t have huge opinions on all of this, but I will say that definitely needed to be sent out sooner and they needed to be more focused on that.”

Federman said it’s a simple alerting practice that should have happened months earlier. “Several states require that notice be given in a reasonable amount of time, that’s been defined as within days if not weeks, certainly not months later,” he said.

The managing partner said the goal is to give peace of mind to those who might be impacted and to hold the college accountable.

“What we’re trying to find out initially, is the who, what, when, and where,” he said. “Basic information that Lansing Community College should have given, we want to make sure that Lansing is taking this seriously.”

6 News reached out to LCC for comment, and they referred us to their statement on Tuesday saying, “To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident.”