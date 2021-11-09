LCC, MSU among winners of Michigan Collegiate Voting Challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the winners of the Michigan Collegiate Voting Challenge, a nonpartisan competition between colleges and universities that aims to increase voter turnout on campuses.

“Young people voted across the state in 2020, helping to set new turnout records for voters on both sides of the aisle,” said Benson. “I congratulate all the universities that participated in this historic and nonpartisan success. By educating citizens on their voting rights and encouraging them to participate in our elections, they have strengthened our democracy.”

The winners are:

Delta College—Highest Voter Registration, 2-year award

University of Michigan-Flint—Highest Voter Registration, 4-year award

Lansing Community College—Most Improved Voter Turnout, 2-year award

Michigan State University—Most Improved Voter Turnout, 4-year award

Muskegon Community College—Highest Voter Turnout, 2-year award

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor—Highest Voter Turnout, 4-year award



Two schools were also honored for the ‘Best Action Plans’ to increase student engagement on campus:

Delta College—Best Action Plan, 2-year award

Grand Valley State University—Best Action Plan, 4-year award

A complete list of the campuses participating can be found by clicking on this link.