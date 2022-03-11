LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The transition to college can be difficult, and possibly even more so if you’re on the Autism spectrum. Read for Launch is a program aimed at helping students with Autism transition from a high school senior to a Lansing Community College student.

“It gives them confidence in coming to college and letting them know that they will be supported here at LCC,” said Director of K-12 Operations at LCC, Leah Melichar.

Among those future students was Andrew Shimmin.

“I’m hoping to get a job in like audio editing or video editing,” Andrew said.

His mom, Juliann, said its a relief knowing he has someone to walk him through college life.

“In his corner just helping him navigate everything that he’s gonna need to do,” Juliann said.

That person in his corner is Frank Taylor.

“He’s the one you go to ask if you need help with absolutely anything,” Andrew said.

Taylor helps with registration, campus resources, goal setting and figuring out next career steps.

“The chance to at least have a small affect on the course of someone’s life and career… it’s an absolute honor,” Taylor said.

Andrew wants to pursue a career in video and audio editing. He said with Ready for Launch, he feels much more confident in achieving that goal.

“That would be the absolute perfect job opportunity for me and I’m hoping that I can get into it,” Andrew said.