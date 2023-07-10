LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 750,000 people with ties to Lansing Community College might have had their personal information accessed by a cyber-security breach that occurred from December of 2022 and into March of 2023 according to law firm Federman & Sherwood, a law firm that said it’s investigating the incident.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Lansing Community College for Data Breach | Federman & Sherwood (federmanlaw.com)

In March, LCC became aware of an unauthorized party who gained access to certain computer networks. And because of it, officials immediately canceled classes for a short period of time and launched a third-party investigation by computer specialists.

Now, current and former students and staff are finally receiving letters detailing more information.

“It just said, we had a data breach just letting us know and here’s a couple things you can do,” LCC Student Mackenzie Fitzpatrick said. “It let you change your password and everything if you wanted to and gave you just a bunch of websites.”

The letter said people’s names and social security numbers could have been impacted by the threat.

The newly learned information added uneasiness to the campus community.

“From my understanding, if somebody gets access to the system, they have a lot of data about us such as like our identities and they can sell our stuff,” LCC Student Abdifatah Mohamed said. “Which is really dangerous.”

6 News even received emails from people who graduated from LCC more than 20 years ago wondering if the letter was a scam.

Officials with the college confirmed the letter and said in a statement:

“On March 14, 2023, Lansing Community College became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network. LCC immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. As part of the thorough investigation, it was determined that an unauthorized actor had access to certain systems that stored personal information. To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident. Lansing Community College is dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address this situation. We notified those affected and continue to take measures to enhance the security of our systems and processes to avoid any similar events in the future.”

In the letter, officials offered a year of complimentary identity security services and encourage the community to stay up to date on any suspicious activity by reviewing account statements and monitoring your free credit reports.

“It’s always good to protect yourself, you know, I’m willing to see and dig into it more and learn about it more and what I can do about it,” Mohamed said.