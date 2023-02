LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College students won’t have to go to campus tomorrow, but they’ll still have classes.

Lansing Community College will be remote on Thursday, February 23, due to poor road conditions brought on by freezing rain.

For more school closures, click here.

Still have to drive? WLNS and AAA have some tips on how to keep yourself safe on the road.