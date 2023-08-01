Screenshot of Damonte Latrell Johnson from a YouTube video (provided by DOJ)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Tuesday that 27-year-old Damonte Latrell Johnson (“Gudda”) of Lansing was sentenced to 7.25 years in federal prison for felony firearm possession.

Chief U.S. District Hala Y. Jarbou also ordered Johnson to spend three years on supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

Johnson plead guilty to the charge back in April.

“Group-involved violence and illegal firearm possession have no place in our communities,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says.

“My office is committed to disrupting the cycle of violence by getting violent offenders off the streets and holding them accountable for breaking the law and spreading fear in our neighborhoods.”

Johnson was the self-proclaimed “General” and high-level leader of the Lansing area gang

known as “Money Bound Mafia,” commonly referred to as “MBM.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office learned that MBM is a violent criminal enterprise whose members and associates have been involved in numerous criminal activities in the Lansing area, including gun violence, illegal weapons possession and purchase, fraud, non-fatal shootings and homicides.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has been working closely with investigative teams at the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative, the Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

They have identified and prosecuted several members and individuals associated with the violent crimes committed in Lansing.

“The Lansing Police Department values the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal resources regarding criminal investigations,” LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee says.

“Prosecutions and sentences such as this are an excellent example of the quality of work and the impact these efforts can produce.”