LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On the second anniversary of the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, students, officials and elected leaders are remembering those who died there on Nov. 30, 2021.

Oxford Community Schools is holding a moment of silence Thursday at 12:51 p.m., the time of the shooting two years ago, and is urging people in Michigan to light a candle or luminary in remembrance at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Thursday:

“Today, Michiganders come together to remember, grieve, and stand with the people of Oxford. “We honor the memories of four beautiful young souls. Justin, a kind young man and avid golfer who could make you feel better with his big smile. Madisyn, who brightened any room she walked into and was a proud big sister to her brother who has special needs and special gifts. Tate, a leader on and off the football field, whose work ethic and loyalty to his friends was unmatched. And Hana, a freshman known for her silly sense of humor who loved volleyball and basketball. “These four extraordinary young Michiganders were taken from us too soon. Many were wounded and still bear scars—seen and unseen—from that day. It’s not fair. Michigan will always keep Oxford in our hearts. We have faced a lot of tough times, and the way we got through any of them was by sticking together. After the shooting, we held each other close. We cried together. We had each other’s backs. We need to remember that now more than ever. “Michigan sends its love. Let us continue honoring the memories of those we have lost with action to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke to the memory of the Oxford victims as well Thursday:

“As we mark two years since the heartbreak and shock of the tragedy in Oxford, we are committed to honoring the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and supporting the Oxford community. My family, and the entire state of Michigan, continue to send our love and prayers to everyone impacted by this terrible event. Out of our grief comes our resolve to support each other and keep our families and communities safe. Let us continue working to ensure no Michigander must fear gun violence.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Thursday shared the following statement in memory of the Oxford victims:

“Today my heart is with the Oxford community, as we remember the four innocent high school students we lost to senseless gun violence two years ago: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana; along with the eight students and teachers injured in the shooting, and the entire community that was forever changed on that day. While Oxford continues to push forward, it’s important to recognize that healing is not a linear process and that every anniversary, every report, and every step in the legal process can open fresh scars.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen Oxford High School students and families organize to demand change from lawmakers, while friends and strangers alike continue to reach out to support the Oxford community with donations to support those impacted. But in that time we’ve also seen another mass shooting at Michigan State University, which means some Oxford High School survivors have been through the unimaginable not once but twice.

“In response, our state legislature has taken important steps in passing common-sense legislation to address gun violence, but there is much work we still must do to curb this epidemic.

“Today, I ask that you pause and think about Madisyn, Tate, Justin, and Hana. They were sons and daughters, they were friends and neighbors, they had dreams and goals, and all of that ended too soon. May their memories continue to be a blessing, and may their stories continue to inspire us to stand together in the face of violence, and to forge ahead on the necessary work to protect students and communities everywhere.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Two years after Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four classmates, the school district 40 miles north of Detroit has received the results of an independent investigation into the shooting. The investigation revealed “that the Shooter was not identified as a threat because individuals at Oxford High School failed to recognize on November 30, 2021, that the Shooter’s conduct, statements, and drawings suggested that he might cause physical harm at the school.

“As a result, these individuals did not escalate the Shooter’s conduct to the OHS principal, as required by District policy, and therefore the school did not perform a threat assessment of the Shooter. If an effective threat assessment had been done on November 30 – a threat assessment that complied with District policy and proper guidelines and was guided by an important District form – the Shooter would have been identified as posing a potential threat of violence.”

The Oxford shooter, 17-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has received a sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole. His parents are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.