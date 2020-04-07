LEAP announces Michigan Small Business Relief Program Grant Awardees

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — LEAP has awarded 60 local small businesses with Michigan Small Business Relief Program (MSBRP) grants.

Each business will receive a $10,000 grant to help them address a financial hardship for their businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grant funds were generously allocated to the Lansing region by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

LEAP was selected by the MEDC to administer and award $600,000 in grant funds to the Lansing region over the course of two weeks. LEAP received 1,875 applications for the 60 grants available from small businesses across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Small businesses throughout the region communicated to LEAP through a small businesses emergency needs survey that grant funds were a top need and priority for LEAP to pursue.

LEAP responded by working quickly to gain access to state funds, developed an application portal and established a fair and objective application and regional review process with the intention of distributing grant funds to awardees by April 8, 2020.

“All of us at LEAP have been personally touched, both inspired and heartbroken, by the thousands of small business stories shared through these grant applications. Our small businesses are a cornerstone to our regional economy and the fabric of our regional community—their pain is felt by us all,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP.

One such example available through LEAP is the MSBRP loan option. Small businesses wishing to apply for loan funds must be based and founded in the Lansing region with fewer than 100 employees (full or part time), and must meet additional criteria established by the MEDC and LEAP. Loans to selected eligible borrowers ranging from at least $50,000 to no more than $200,000 will be issued with a 0.25 percent interest rate, with no collateral required and flexible repayment terms. LEAP expects to issue 3-12 loans depending on the amount of funds allocated to our region by the MEDC. The application will be available until Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. and is available now, along with complete eligibility requirements, loan details, application scoring criteria, description of the review process and FAQ, on LEAP’s website at www.purelansing.com/businessrelief

Lansing Region MSBRP Grant Awardees