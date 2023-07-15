LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we learn more about the relationship between the mother of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith and her ex-boyfriend, who has been federally charged for the toddler’s kidnapping and death, 6 News spoke with the founder of a group geared toward preventing domestic violence.

It’s a situation that anyone can find themselves in. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse from an intimate partner.

The problem is–the most dangerous time for someone in a domestic abuse relationship is when they try to leave.

“The percent of abused women killed after ending or attempting to end their relationship, that increases by 75%,” said Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, founder and CEO of Voices of Color.

Voices of Color is an organization that is dedicated to helping those stuck in abusive relationships. She says, oftentimes, the people in these situations don’t even realize that they’re in a toxic relationship.

But there are some signs you can look out for.

“Maybe situations where you’re being ridiculed about something. You feel like you’re being put down or there is a level of disrespect happening. Sometimes we can consider that very normal, but that is toxic, because that has become our normal,” said Ash-Shakoor.

The problem is that oftentimes, people in abusive relationships will go right back to their abuser.

“We are in a time where, you know, even in situations where victims and survivors reach out, they’re often judged and blamed for the abuser’s behavior, and the abuser is not held accountable,” said Ash-Shakoor.

Once a victim of abuse is ready to leave–it is vital for them to make a thought-out escape.

“Safety plan should be done with the victim, because they’re the ones that understand the risk factors that exist in their homes, and those factors need to be considered when children are involved,” said Ash-Shakoor.

Sadly, she said, you can’t force someone to leave their abuser–but what you can do is listen to them until they’re ready.

“Validate someone’s feelings,” she said. “Maybe they’re not ready to leave, and maybe that’s you and that’s okay. That’s okay if you’re that person that says, ‘I’m not ready to leave, and I know that, but I need my feelings and emotions validated.'”

Voices of Color wants to remind everyone that when you’re ready, they’re ready. So if you or someone else is stuck in an abusive relationship, you can find more information that can help you here.