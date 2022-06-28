LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health and as expected, it overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed women a right to an abortion.

Attorney Bryan Waldman explains what this means for Michigan in this week’s Legal Edge.

“It’s important to understand that the court’s ruling did not outlaw abortion in this country. What it did is it said there’s no longer a constitutionally protected, right for a woman to obtain an abortion, meaning that the government can pass laws that outlaw or limit a woman’s right to obtain an abortion,” Waldman said.

So what is the law in Michigan?

“Michigan has this law that goes back to 1931, many people, understandably, think it’s an outdated law. It wasn’t enforced after Roe v Wade because it violated the constitution,” Waldman said.

The 1931 law says “it’s a felony for any person to assist a woman in obtaining an abortion, unless it’s to preserve the life of the mother or the woman. And it doesn’t say what it means to preserve the life.”

It doesn’t say there’s a chance that the woman will die or a 10% chance, or a 50% chance. It doesn’t make exceptions for rape or incest. And it doesn’t make exceptions for the health of the woman,” continued Waldman.

