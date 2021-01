LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A new year means new laws, and a federal law taking effect later this year means you have to have certain forms of ID if you want to fly domestically or enter certain federal facilities around the U.S.

For this week’s Legal Edge report, attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm breaks down the federal Real ID law and explains what that means for people in Michigan and why you should start planning to get a Real ID now.

Watch the video above.