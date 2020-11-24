Legal Edge: Don’t be scared to help

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Every Tuesday during 6 News at 5:30 we work to give you the legal edge. This week, we’re focusing on Michigan’s ‘Good Samaritan’ laws.

Every now and then we hear about heroic citizens who spring to action and help someone in need. We would like to think that we would all do the same. But occasionally people give advice to not get involved because it might create legal liability if things go bad.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to attorney Brian Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Lawfirm for some legal advice.

Watch the story above.