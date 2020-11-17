Legal Edge: Ethical guidelines for lawyers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The Trump Campaign and its allies have filed at least 17 lawsuits in five states, including six suits in Michigan claiming voter fraud.

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Lawfirm says the lawsuits that are still pending seek to stop the certification process, or disregard all of the votes cast in Ingham, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

For this week’s Legal Edge report, Waldman breaks down where things stand right now, as of Tuesday, November 17th, and talks about the ethical obligations of lawyers, especially in cases where serious allegations are being made.

Watch the report above.