Legal Edge: Expecting a package? Make sure your property is safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year, millions of Americans are doing the bulk of their holiday shopping online. Millions have also decided to stay home this Christmas and avoid family gatherings that health officials say help spread COVID-19.

If you are having packages shipped to your home, or are expecting deliveries from family and friends, it’s important to remember that you have a legal responsibility to make sure your property is safe so that nobody gets hurt.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm and they have what you need to know in this week’s Legal Edge report.